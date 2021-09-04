Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.