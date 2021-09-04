Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $486.86 million and a PE ratio of -20.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

