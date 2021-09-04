Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

