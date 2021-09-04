Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

AMADY stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. Equities analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.