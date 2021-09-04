Zacks Investment Research Lowers Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASBFY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.