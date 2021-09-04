Zacks Investment Research Lowers Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASBFY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

