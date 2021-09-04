Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRRFY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

