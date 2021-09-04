Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,370.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $37.89.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

