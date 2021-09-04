thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

