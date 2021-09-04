LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.16 Million

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to post $8.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.17 million and the lowest is $8.15 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $38.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.29 million to $38.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.48 million to $39.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.
Shares of LPTH opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 million, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.36. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.