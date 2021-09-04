First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.96.

TSE:FM opened at C$25.67 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 43.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

