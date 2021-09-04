Enbridge’s (ENB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.88.

TSE ENB opened at C$50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$50.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

