Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) vs. Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Head to Head Analysis

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Li-Cycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance $76.42 million 2.04 $12.87 million $0.63 14.38 Li-Cycle N/A N/A -$23.62 million N/A N/A

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance 16.84% 29.19% 16.52% Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharps Compliance and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance 0 1 4 0 2.80 Li-Cycle 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.68%. Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.71%. Given Sharps Compliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Li-Cycle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Li-Cycle on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

