Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at DBS Vickers

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on YZCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.