Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VIAAY opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

