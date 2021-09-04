Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of VIAAY opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.