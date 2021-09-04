Rightmove (LON:RMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $736.00

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 736 ($9.62) and last traded at GBX 734.60 ($9.60), with a volume of 289716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.60 ($9.41).

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 685.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 632.52. The company has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

