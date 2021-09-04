AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post sales of $8.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $67.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

