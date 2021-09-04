Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 962,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 600.1 days.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

