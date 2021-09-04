SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.20

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €44.20 ($52.00) and traded as low as €41.64 ($48.99). SMA Solar Technology shares last traded at €41.86 ($49.25), with a volume of 72,934 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on S92 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.03.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.