Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.88.

HIMS stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,571.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 and sold 49,232 shares valued at $594,230. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $121,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $49,923,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,260,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.