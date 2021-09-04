Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on IGMS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $354,030. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

