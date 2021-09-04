GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $12,712,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $4,382,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

