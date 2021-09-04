MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in MarketWise by 50.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 59.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.