T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.53.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.83.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 983,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 800,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 193,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

