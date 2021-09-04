Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAV. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 over the last quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

