Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNZL. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,594 ($33.89) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,603.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,417.77. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

