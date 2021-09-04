Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cormark to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.15.

TSE:CTS opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.87. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$12.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 277.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

