Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cormark to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.15.

TSE:CTS opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.87. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$12.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 277.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

