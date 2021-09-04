FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Chewy by 8.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 172.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

