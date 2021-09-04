FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.