Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRA. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 538,246 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 139,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

