Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Head to Head Review

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zynex and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% Second Sight Medical Products N/A -34.55% -28.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Second Sight Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.72 $9.07 million $0.26 50.69 Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 43.61 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zynex and Second Sight Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.33%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Summary

Zynex beats Second Sight Medical Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

