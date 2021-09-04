$23.71 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post sales of $23.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the lowest is $23.62 million. Investar reported sales of $22.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Investar stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Investar has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market cap of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Investar by 576.9% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 528,393 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 269.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Investar by 476.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Investar by 823.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 99,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

