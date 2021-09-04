Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €197.25 ($232.06).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of €183.48 and a 200 day moving average of €174.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

