TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce $224.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $231.65 million. TriMas reported sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $864.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $916.10 million, with estimates ranging from $894.80 million to $937.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.