Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$10.51 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$10.34 to C$10.51 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TF. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.74 million and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.30. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 89.60, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.