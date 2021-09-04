Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

LB opened at C$42.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

