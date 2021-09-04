Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$144.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$140.56.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$184.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$128.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.04. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$134.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 over the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

