National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$110.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$105.39.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$98.18 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$101.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.75. The company has a market cap of C$33.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

