Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.96. Cielo Waste Solutions shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 19,148,742 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.53 million and a P/E ratio of -33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of Cielo Waste Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$161,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,625.

