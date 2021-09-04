TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 11,430,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of TGTX opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

