TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 11,430,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.
Shares of TGTX opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
