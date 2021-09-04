Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Update

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.33% of Village Bank and Trust Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBFC opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $62.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank & Trust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in commercial and consumer banking. It operates through the Traditional Commercial banking and Mortgage banking segments. The Traditional Commercial Banking segment provides the mortgage banking segment with the short-term funds needed to originate mortgage loans through a warehouse line of credit and charges the mortgage banking segment interest based on the commercial banking segment’s cost of funds.

