Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 1,206 call options.
YVR stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%.
Liquid Media Group Company Profile
Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
