Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 1,206 call options.

YVR stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

