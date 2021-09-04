Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as high as C$2.45. Patriot One Technologies shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 1,033,741 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.40.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (CVE:PAT)

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

