FY2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $29.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $30.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB opened at $571.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,761 shares valued at $16,151,561. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

