Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.90. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 114,231 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$54.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88.

About Input Capital (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

