Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.18. Quadrise Fuels International has a twelve month low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

