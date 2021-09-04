Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.18. Quadrise Fuels International has a twelve month low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile
