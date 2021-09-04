UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.87 ($6.91).

CBK opened at €5.45 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.05. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.50 and a 200 day moving average of €5.65.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

