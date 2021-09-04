Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).
LON VOD opened at GBX 120.82 ($1.58) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £33.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.56.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
