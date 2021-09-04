Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

LON VOD opened at GBX 120.82 ($1.58) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £33.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.56.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

