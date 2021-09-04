LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €159.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €142.03 ($167.09).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €130.45 ($153.47) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.71. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

