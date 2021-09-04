Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.09.

Shares of CASY opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.73 and a 200-day moving average of $207.81. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

