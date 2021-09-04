Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.06.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

